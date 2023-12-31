Steward Financial Group LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,729 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Steward Financial Group LLC owned about 0.60% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,675,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,050,000 after purchasing an additional 109,601 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,530,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,929,000 after buying an additional 110,772 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,203,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,901,000 after acquiring an additional 151,165 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,162,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,691,000 after acquiring an additional 22,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 692,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after acquiring an additional 86,245 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $24.12.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

