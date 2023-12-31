Steward Financial Group LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August accounts for 0.3% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 479,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after buying an additional 73,054 shares in the last quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,119,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 26.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 192,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 39,659 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 100,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 43,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

BAUG opened at $35.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.92.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

