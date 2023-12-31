Steward Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,592 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 6.2% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $19,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,634,000 after buying an additional 45,704,805 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $384,439,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,266,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436,403 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,144,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,790,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,939 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

DFUV stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average of $34.69. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.