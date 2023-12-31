Steward Financial Group LLC Buys 44,593 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,593 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 5.2% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Steward Financial Group LLC owned about 0.44% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $16,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFIC. GEM Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFIC opened at $25.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

