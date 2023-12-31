Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$85.86.

SJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$74.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$82.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$77.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SJ

Stella-Jones Trading Up 0.4 %

SJ opened at C$77.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$77.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of C$46.02 and a 12-month high of C$85.73.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$0.62. The company had revenue of C$949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$915.30 million. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 6.5382653 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Insider Transactions at Stella-Jones

In other news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.32, for a total transaction of C$291,600.00. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.