ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,912. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.60.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $296.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,227,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,350. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.19.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

