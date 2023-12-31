Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.91.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Shares of SWN opened at $6.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $7.69.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 62.31% and a return on equity of 14.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 4,550.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,735,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268,002 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,832,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686,088 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 269.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,513,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729,900 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

