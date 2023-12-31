Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SFNC. TheStreet cut shares of Simmons First National from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.43. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $23.68.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $196.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,730.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Simmons First National news, Director Robert L. Shoptaw bought 10,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $143,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,562.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli bought 2,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,730.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simmons First National

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also

