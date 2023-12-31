Short Interest in Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Declines By 23.4%

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the November 30th total of 113,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:USNZY remained flat at $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. 155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,638. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.01.

Get Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais alerts:

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.

Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.