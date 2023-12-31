Short Interest in Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Declines By 23.4%

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the November 30th total of 113,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:USNZY remained flat at $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. 155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,638. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.01.
About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.