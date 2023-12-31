Short Interest in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Increases By 29.6%

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the November 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ENZL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,584. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.35. The company has a market capitalization of $123.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average is $46.15.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.981 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

About iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the second quarter valued at about $8,240,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the third quarter valued at about $14,380,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 58.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 129.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the third quarter valued at about $236,000.

The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

