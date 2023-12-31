Short Interest in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Declines By 22.4%

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the November 30th total of 6,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BVN traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.24. 1,304,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,489,133. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.73.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.22). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $211.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.97 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,193,046 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,885,000 after buying an additional 1,083,419 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 219.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,284,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after buying an additional 881,969 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 20.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,227 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,893 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.60 to $10.30 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

