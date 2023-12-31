Short Interest in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW) Drops By 62.2%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the November 30th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Up 29.9 %
Shares of BREZW stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. 71,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,234. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18.
About Breeze Holdings Acquisition
