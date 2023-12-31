Short Interest in Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) Decreases By 17.1%

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,500 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the November 30th total of 440,700 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Star Foods

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSFC. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Star Foods Trading Down 5.9 %

BSFC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54. Blue Star Foods has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49.

About Blue Star Foods

Blue Star Foods ( NASDAQ:BSFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter. Blue Star Foods had a negative net margin of 150.82% and a negative return on equity of 686.20%.

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.

