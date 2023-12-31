Short Interest in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Increases By 163.2%

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, an increase of 163.2% from the November 30th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ASYS shares. TheStreet downgraded Amtech Systems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amtech Systems

In other news, Director Robert M. Averick acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 393,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amtech Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amtech Systems by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 30,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Amtech Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Amtech Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 215,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Price Performance

Shares of Amtech Systems stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.04. Amtech Systems has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $11.98.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor; and Material and Substrate segments.

