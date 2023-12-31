Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 81,022 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,022 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for 1.8% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned approximately 0.21% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $11,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 292,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,265,000 after purchasing an additional 24,563 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 268.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 261,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,201,000 after acquiring an additional 148,345 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 64,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 34,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 58,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GBIL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.74. 718,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,304. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.64 and a 52 week high of $100.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.92.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

