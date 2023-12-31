Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $8.49 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.7% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $1,339,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 4,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,312,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,368,000 after acquiring an additional 114,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 67.2% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,476,000 after acquiring an additional 16,233 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $409.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,662,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,251,292. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $385.15 and its 200-day moving average is $374.64. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $260.34 and a fifty-two week high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

