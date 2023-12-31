Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $7.52 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty makes up 1.1% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.6 %

ULTA traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $489.99. The stock had a trading volume of 461,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,116. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.24. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

