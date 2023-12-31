Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $6.59 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

SPLG traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.90. 6,692,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,060,886. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $44.43 and a one year high of $56.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.30.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

