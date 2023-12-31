SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on SGSOY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of SGS in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SGSOY opened at $8.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. SGS has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Knowledge.

