Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Purchases 58 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 3.0% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $6.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,116.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,055,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524,165. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $548.01 and a 12 month high of $1,151.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $976.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $903.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.