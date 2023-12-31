Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Invests $8.65 Million in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 69,753 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,654,000. ConocoPhillips accounts for 6.8% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,784 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,298 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 32,088 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 20.2% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,346 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.45.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.4 %

COP stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $116.07. 3,643,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,952,223. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

