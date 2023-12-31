Rosenbaum Jay D. Purchases 78 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 190,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,444,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,430,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.78.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $440.52. 884,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,872. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.56 billion, a PE ratio of 56.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $443.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

