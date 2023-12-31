Rosenbaum Jay D. Invests $904,000 in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Rosenbaum Jay D. bought a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE IQV traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.38. 517,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,839. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.73 and its 200-day moving average is $211.97. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $241.86. The company has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

