Rosenbaum Jay D. Has $855,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen Lawrence B raised its position in Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 40,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 31,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V raised its position in Coca-Cola by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 106,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 426,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,857,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,243,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,584,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,244,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,214,205. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.66. The firm has a market cap of $254.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

