Rosenbaum Jay D. Has $362,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 91,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $481,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,718,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,927,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 182,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after purchasing an additional 13,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,727,481 shares. The stock has a market cap of $103.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.56.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

