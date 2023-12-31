Rosenbaum Jay D. Decreases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Rosenbaum Jay D. decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 2.3% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Booking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 7.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,423.56.

Booking Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BKNG traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,547.22. 164,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,265. The firm has a market cap of $123.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,978.00 and a 12-month high of $3,580.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,168.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,036.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $53.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

