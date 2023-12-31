RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.13.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

RLJ opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.71. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $390,792.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,585.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,635.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. Vert Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 46,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,493 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 53.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 101,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 35,030 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 31,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 363.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Articles

