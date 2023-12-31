Ridgewood Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 73.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Newmont by 101,647.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after acquiring an additional 546,975,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,771 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Newmont by 103.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Newmont by 238.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,008,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,768 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,288.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,288.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,572.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,866 shares of company stock worth $1,457,085 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $41.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of -40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.43. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

