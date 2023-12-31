Reviewing Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) & Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS)

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) and Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vizsla Silver and Timberline Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Vizsla Silver alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vizsla Silver 0 0 2 0 3.00 Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vizsla Silver currently has a consensus target price of $3.02, suggesting a potential upside of 141.33%. Given Vizsla Silver’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vizsla Silver is more favorable than Timberline Resources.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vizsla Silver N/A -7.53% -7.39% Timberline Resources N/A -25.81% -24.59%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vizsla Silver and Timberline Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Vizsla Silver and Timberline Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vizsla Silver N/A N/A -$10.23 million ($0.05) -25.00 Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$5.96 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Vizsla Silver has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timberline Resources has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.6% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Timberline Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vizsla Silver beats Timberline Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vizsla Silver

(Get Free Report)

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp. and changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. in February 2021. Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Timberline Resources

(Get Free Report)

Timberline Resources Corporation explores, evaluates, acquires, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 18,464 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada. The company also holds interest in the Paiute project covering an area of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain mining district, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada; Seven Troughs project covers 3900 acres in Lovelock in Pershing County, Nevada; and acquires Wolfpack Gold properties. The company was formerly known as Silver Crystal Mines, Inc. and changed its name to Timberline Resources Corporation in February 2004. Timberline Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.