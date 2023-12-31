Research Analysts’ New Coverage for December 31st (ALIM, APDN, BKCC, BKSC, BLIN, BYFC, CASI, CBFV, CMCT, CPRI)

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2023

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, December 31st:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

