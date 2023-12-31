Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) & ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) Critical Survey

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) and ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of ShiftPixy shares are held by institutional investors. 70.7% of ShiftPixy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Recruit and ShiftPixy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruit 1 1 0 0 1.50 ShiftPixy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

ShiftPixy has a consensus target price of $144.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,537.36%. Given ShiftPixy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ShiftPixy is more favorable than Recruit.

This table compares Recruit and ShiftPixy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruit N/A N/A N/A ShiftPixy -196.31% N/A -85.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Recruit and ShiftPixy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ShiftPixy $17.13 million 1.72 -$33.63 million N/A N/A

Recruit has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ShiftPixy.

Summary

ShiftPixy beats Recruit on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment. The Matching & Solutions segment offers marketing solutions that provide matching platforms for businesses in various industries, including housing and real estate, beauty, bridal, travel, dining, and others, as well as SaaS solutions, which are business and management support tools for small and medium-sized companies. It also provides HR solutions that support business clients' recruiting and hiring activities and individual users' job search activities through its job advertising services and placement services. The Staffing segment provides temporary staffing services in Japan, Europe, the United States, and Australia. Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in more than 60 countries. The company was formerly known as Recruit Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. in October 2012. Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The company operates human resources information systems platform to assist in client acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system. It primarily serves restaurant and hospitality service industries. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

