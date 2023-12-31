QUINT Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $71.73 Million (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One QUINT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0897 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges. QUINT has a total market cap of $71.73 million and approximately $68,869.89 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QUINT has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT’s launch date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINT’s official website is quint.io.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

