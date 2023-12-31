QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Cut by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,740 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 2.4% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,839,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,748,367. The company has a market capitalization of $160.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $146.89.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

