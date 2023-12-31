QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 444.40 ($5.65).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QQ shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.72) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($5.91) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 420 ($5.34) to GBX 390 ($4.96) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

QinetiQ Group Stock Performance

QinetiQ Group Cuts Dividend

LON QQ opened at GBX 309 ($3.93) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,716.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 319.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 327.48. QinetiQ Group has a 12 month low of GBX 292.20 ($3.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 382.40 ($4.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is 4,444.44%.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

