Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Now Covered by HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $164.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Progressive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $163.63.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Progressive
Progressive Price Performance
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Progressive Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 8.68%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive
In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,772 shares of company stock worth $18,619,379. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Progressive
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 109.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Progressive
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.