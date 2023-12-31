PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 785 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

PrairieView Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. 3M comprises about 0.8% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in 3M by 102,920.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,935,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,311,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,334,173,000 after buying an additional 196,238 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,898,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,285,246,000 after buying an additional 363,626 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,846,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,812,000 after buying an additional 371,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 3M by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after acquiring an additional 825,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $109.32 on Friday. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

