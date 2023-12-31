PrairieView Partners LLC Increases Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 802,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,215 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises about 6.1% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $44,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $60.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.12. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $60.74.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.