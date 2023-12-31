PrairieView Partners LLC Buys 474 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 15.6% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $114,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $237.22 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.05. The company has a market cap of $334.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

