Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Holdings Raised by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 1,708.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Phreesia by 86.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,571,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,479 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Phreesia by 108.2% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,487,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,024,000 after acquiring an additional 772,923 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Phreesia in the second quarter worth about $13,668,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Phreesia by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,640,000 after acquiring an additional 349,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Phreesia by 102.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 654,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,247,000 after acquiring an additional 331,209 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,295 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $54,729.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,629,553.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,295 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $54,729.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,629,553.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 1,971 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $32,738.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 745,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,388,734.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,272 shares of company stock worth $155,415 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PHR traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $23.15. 358,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,359. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.98. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 54.28% and a negative net margin of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $91.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PHR. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Phreesia from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phreesia from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Phreesia from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.31.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

