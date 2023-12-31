Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Sue Rivett Buys 4,354 Shares

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) insider Sue Rivett purchased 4,354 shares of Pharos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £957.88 ($1,217.13).

Sue Rivett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pharos Energy alerts:

On Monday, November 27th, Sue Rivett purchased 4,494 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £988.68 ($1,256.26).

Pharos Energy Price Performance

LON PHAR opened at GBX 21.30 ($0.27) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 22.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 22.47. Pharos Energy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 26.90 ($0.34). The company has a market cap of £90.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.25, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Pharos Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a GBX 0.33 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Pharos Energy’s payout ratio is -1,250.00%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHAR

About Pharos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.