PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PED opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. PEDEVCO has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). PEDEVCO had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PEDEVCO will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

