PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.16.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.74. The company has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.3% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 7,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

