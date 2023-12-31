Palmer Knight Co Purchases 5,687 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Palmer Knight Co raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies accounts for about 3.7% of Palmer Knight Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 130.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBRA stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.14 and its 200-day moving average is $253.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.72. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $351.74.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters purchased 479 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters purchased 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

