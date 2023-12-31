Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Organogenesis Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ORGO opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.04 million, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Organogenesis had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $108.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that Organogenesis will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 245.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly, a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

