Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Nutanix from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Nutanix from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NTNX

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.28. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $47.83. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -60.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $1,290,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,121.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $1,290,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,121.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,519,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,502 shares in the company, valued at $15,460,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 288,324 shares of company stock worth $12,404,720. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,421,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,421,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,560,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,125 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 6,627.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 976,633 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutanix

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.