NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $51.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.99.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 41.72% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. Research analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,729,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,696,000 after purchasing an additional 156,974 shares in the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,336,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,262,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,310,000 after acquiring an additional 120,276 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,181,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 25.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,356,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,899,000 after acquiring an additional 891,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

