Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) is Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s 5th Largest Position

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,258 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises approximately 3.8% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVO. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $103.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $105.69. The firm has a market cap of $464.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

