Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Takes $2.38 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,000. Linde accounts for approximately 2.0% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LIN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $410.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,519. The company has a 50 day moving average of $400.91 and a 200 day moving average of $386.56. The stock has a market cap of $199.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $302.17 and a 12-month high of $434.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

