Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 160 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,712 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises 1.7% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ PANW traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $294.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,068,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.00 and its 200 day moving average is $251.90. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $318.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PANW. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $123,285,259. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

