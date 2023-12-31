Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Raises Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 201.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises 1.6% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,958,182,000 after acquiring an additional 57,553,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,914 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,754,000 after acquiring an additional 952,850 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,638,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,303,000 after acquiring an additional 918,872 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IQV traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.38. The stock had a trading volume of 517,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.97. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $241.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.46.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

